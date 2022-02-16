Johnson County to review current mask mandate for schools Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners will review the county's mask mandate, which applies to schools, in a meeting Thursday.

The current requirement was passed in August 2021 and applies to students in sixth grade and below. It has been extended twice, but is set to expire Thursday if the commissioners don't extend it once more.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will present the latest county COVID-19 infection numbers at the meeting.

"Most of the Johnson County public school districts (4 of 6) continue to implement mitigation plans based on each of their buildings which includes a testing program for symptomatic students and staff," the agenda item reads. "The percentage of infections/quarantines or overall absenteeism in a particular school building will trigger the use of face masks until the percentages decrease."

The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m.