Johnson County votes to end the school mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to rescind the county's school mask mandate.

The vote was 6-1.

The mandate previously applied to school buildings with kindergarten through sixth grade students. It was put in place in August 2021 and has been extended twice before

The commissioners cited the COVID-19 vaccine being readily available for children ages five and up and the decline in cases as reasons for removing the mask mandate. In the 5-11 age group, 43% have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 37% have had two doses of the vaccine.