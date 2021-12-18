Kansas AG files emergency request asking SCOTUS to block employer vaccine mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Saturday that he's filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to block President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for larger employers.

Schmidt said the move was in response to a decision by a federal appeals court on Friday which ruled Biden's vaccine mandate can take effect.

The ruling by a panel of judges from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling from a lower court that had paused the vaccine requirement.

On Saturday, the Biden Administration said it would allow extra time for employers with more than 100 employees to comply with the mandate.

Schmidt said he would now await guidance from the Supreme Court.