Kansas 'at a crossroads' in response to COVID-19 pandemic, governor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas is “at a crossroads” in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

“The new delta variant has caused COVID-19 to surge in our communities and some of our hospitals are moving toward capacity,” she said in a statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking recommendations .

Governor Laura Kelly's statement addressing the updated CDC guidance: pic.twitter.com/tWZ2iON2Qb — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) July 27, 2021

The CDC walked back its guidance that was issued prior to the delta variant’s effect on virus cases and now recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas where COVID-19 cases are surging.

State leaders still are reviewing the new guidance, Kelly said, noting that some areas are hot spots for new cases.

“The good news is we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus that is safe, effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, and free,” Kelly said. “I strongly urge every Kansas who isn’t vaccinated to get one right away.”

Vaccinations, the governor said, are the “best way” to stop the virus’ spread in Kansas.