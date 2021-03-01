Kansas City-area doctors offer advice on when ill people should get vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The COVID-19 vaccine is considered safe even if a person is sick. However, there are some circumstances when it is best to delay, according to a local doctor.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention at University of Kansas Health System, said minor illness wouldn't cause a person to have a negative reaction to the vaccine.

"Even if you have a cough or cold, that is not Coronavirus or COVID-19, you can get it," Dr. Hawkinson said. "If you have a fever, you maybe want to wait 24 hours for when that fever is resolved. But, having another illness or even being on antibiotics is not going to be a contraindication to get the vaccine."

Hawkinson also said there's no minimum time period for getting the vaccine after a person's been infected with COVID-19.

However, a person would need to wait the 10-day incubation period to avoid spreading the virus to others.

"After that 10 days, your symptoms may not be fully resolved, but that's not gonna stop you from getting the vaccine," Hawkinson said.

