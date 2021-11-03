Kansas City-area locations offering the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the Center For Disease Control recommended emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five through 11, KSHB 41 News is compiling a list of locations offering inoculations for anyone who wishes to vaccinate their child.

Johnson County, Kansas, Department of Health and Environment

Beginning Nov. 8, the Johnson County, Kansas, Department of Health Environment will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for younger children.

Children must be accompanied by a parent and appointments can be made at this link .

Appointments will be accepted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesday's from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccines will be facilitated at the clinic located 6000 Lamar Ave. in Mission.

Children's Mercy Hospital

Children's Mercy Hospital will begin offering vaccines to children this weekend.

A spokesperson for the hospital told KSHB 41 News details will be available on Thursday.

However, appointments will be required.

CVS Pharmacy

Beginning Nov. 7, CVS Pharmacy will offer vaccines at select locations for children ages five through 11.

To make an appointment, people can visit this link .

Platte County Health Department

The Platte County Health Department will partner with the Park Hill School District to offer vaccines for younger students in the district or those who attend St. Therese School.

Appointments must be made at this link.

The clinic will happen on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Congress Middle School.

Congress Middle School is located at 8150 N Congress Avenue.

Walgreen's

Walgreen's will offer the vaccine to children at its locations nationwide beginning Nov. 6.

Appointments can be made by visiting this link or calling 1-800-Walgreens (925-4733).

Proof of date of birth is required and a parent must be present.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health will begin offering vaccines to children on Nov. 10.