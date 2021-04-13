Kansas City-area vaccinators pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid breaking news Tuesday morning that the CDC and FDA are asking the U.S. to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, many Kansas City-area vaccinators are following that guidance.

State of Kansas

Dr. Lee Norman said on the University of Kansas Health System daily call that he is asking all sites in Kansas to place a pause on the vaccine, including some clinics that were scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“Just as important as getting vaccines into arms -- is making sure those vaccines are safe,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. “While this appears to have affected six people in the nearly seven million doses administered, out of an abundance of caution, Kansas will suspend Johnson and Johnson until the CDC and FDA clear it for use again. In the meantime, we anticipate our shipments of Pfizer and Moderna to continue and we will build on the one-third of Kansans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said it will follow that guidance and stop those vaccinations. It will wait for further guidance from the KDHE.

State of Missouri

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services also announced a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“In an abundance of caution and as per federal guidelines, we are pausing vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine until further notice in Missouri,” DHSS director Dr. Randall Williams said in a release. “We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”

Plate County Health Department

The Platte County Health Department was administering the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine and announced they will also place a put a hold on giving those doses.

Anyone who was scheduled to receive their vaccine with the PCHD on Tuesday is asked to reschedule through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or by calling 1-877-435-8411.

Neighbor 2 Neighbor

The Neighbor 2 Neighbor event scheduled to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people experiencing homelessness will continue Tuesday but will use the Moderna vaccine instead.

KCVA

The Kansas City VA Medical Center will also make a switch for their clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, administering the Pfizer vaccine instead of Johnson & Johnson.

Ball's Food

Ball's Food said their locations will place a pause on the vaccines as well. They own some Sun Fresh, Hen House and Price Chopper locations in the metro.

Advice from doctors

Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System told 41 Action News that anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should just keep an eye out for symptoms.

The CDC and FDA recommendation comes because six of 6.8 million recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed a real blood clotting disorder that proved fatal in one case.

Dr. David Wild, also with the University of Kansas Health System, said leg pain, calf pain, shortness of breath and swelling of an extremity are typical symptoms of a blood clot.

Both doctors said this specific clot disorder involves blood clots within the veins at the base of the skull, which could result in headaches and a feeling of sinus pressure.

This story will be updated with other sites pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments. Check back for updates.

