Kansas City Chiefs partner with Mosaic Life Care for COVID-19 vaccination event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have partnered with Missouri Western State University and Mosaic Life Care to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Looney Complex on the MWSU campus.

Three Chiefs players – defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson – will make an appearance, and people who are vaccinated at the event will “have an opportunity for limited interaction” with the players, a news release stated.