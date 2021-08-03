Watch
Kansas City Chiefs partner with Mosaic Life Care for COVID-19 vaccination event

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 18:48:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have partnered with Missouri Western State University and Mosaic Life Care to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Looney Complex on the MWSU campus.

Three Chiefs players – defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson – will make an appearance, and people who are vaccinated at the event will “have an opportunity for limited interaction” with the players, a news release stated.

To register for the event, visit the Mosaic Life Care website.

