Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 23

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 10 patients with acute COVID-19 infections. Five of those are in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Doctors were joined by Dr. Barbara Pahud from Children's Mercy to talk about clinical vaccine trials and specifically the Pfizer trial taking place in children.

Kansas City Black-owned small business owners discuss solutions about pandemic-fueled struggles

Community leaders conducted a forum Thursday at the Bruce R. Watkins Community Center to talk about solutions to the struggles Black business owners are facing due to the pandemic.

Leaders want to better advertise the businesses to the public and also find solutions to making business loans accessible.

Johnson County Commission to consider ending mask mandate next week

The Johnson County Commission will consider whether to continue a mask mandate , put in place to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, at its April 29 meeting.

The current health order expires on April 30.

CDC vaccine panel to meet Friday regarding Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Members of the CDC's top regulatory panel on vaccines will meet to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its connection to a rare blood clotting disorder on Friday.

The panel could decide to lift the U.S. pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

