Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 9

During Friday's update, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said they have nine patients in acute care, four patients in the intensive care unit, three others on ventilators and 18 patients in recovery.

As more people get vaccine doses, the number of reports of people suffering side effects - especially from their second doses - has increased.

But doctors on Friday's call said people shouldn't be deterred and should complete the vaccination process.

White House economist: Kansas not alone in need for unemployment upgrades

Kansas is in the middle of passing legislation to provide oversight for upgrades to the state unemployment system. One economist said the state is not alone in having to modernize.

The House and Senate will have to negotiate between their different versions of the legislation before sending it to the desk of Gov. Laura Kelly, who is expected to sign the bill.

Blue Valley School Board votes to keep mask mandate

Blue Valley School Board members took the recommendation of a hearing officer and voted Thursday night to keep the district's current mask mandate for students, faculty and staff working in school buildings in place.

The hearing officer made the recommendation after both parents who oppose the mandate and witnesses for the district who testified to safety presented their cases.

As Missouri moves to its final phase of vaccine distribution, doctors say the pandemic is not over

Missouri moves to its final phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Friday, with all adults becoming eligible. That availability provided hope to many Missourians.

However, doctors warn the pandemic isn't over yet and they will be watching case counts still in order to advise public health officials how to best loosen COVID-19 protocols safely in the future.

Nearly a quarter of all US adults are now fully vaccinated, CDC data shows

On Thursday, data from the CDC showed nearly a quarter (24.9%) of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. The CDC data shows 42.4% of adults in the country have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

