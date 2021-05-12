Kansas City COVID-19 daily briefing for May 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 23 patients with active COVID-19 infections, including 11 in the ICU and three on ventilators. The ICU patients range in age from 23 to 75.

Doctors discussed the pandemic's effect on children and what being able to vaccinate more young people will mean during Wednesday morning's session.

A technical issue with the KU feed disrupted the video stream, so it is in two parts.

1st Kansas Citian to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine speaks about experience

The Truman Medical Center nurse, who was the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Kansas City area, shared what it has been like since that milestone day back in December.

Missourians brace for end of federal unemployment benefits

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he will end the state's participation in federal unemployment programs in order to combat a workforce shortage in the state, a decision that has divided state leaders.

Now, Missourians are bracing for the impact of losing that extra money that has helped many bridge gaps for things like child care and rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local artists eager to return to in-person festivals this fall

Popular Kansas City-area art festivals will return in-person this fall, and artists are eager to get their work back out there and interact with the community.

Nursing shortage aggravated by the pandemic

The pandemic helped highlight a need for skilled nurses as the U.S. is projected to face a shortage in the coming year, but things like the number of educators and limited class sizes may pose a problem for educating the workforce needed to make up for retiring nurses.

In-Depth: When can children under 12 receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

With emergency approval in place for COVID-19 vaccinations for children age 12 to 15, many parents wonder when it may be expanded to even younger children.

Early predictions estimated sometime in 2022, but the timetable for vaccinating children under 12 may move up to as early as this fall.

Some children under age 12 already are receiving vaccinations through a clinical trial at Children's Mercy Hospital, which is now gearing up to vaccinate the teenage population.

