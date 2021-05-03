Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the Kansas City area, 41 Action News is compiling a list of vaccination events and where people can sign up for a vaccine interest form each week. Check back for updates as spots open and close regularly.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System continues to operate a second COVID-19 unit, where there has been just one unit being used for several months. There are 25 patients with active virus infections and 13 in recovery. Seven are in the ICU and six on ventilators.

May is a month to focus on mental health awareness, so Dr. Moira Mulhern joined the call to talk about happiness set points and getting happiness back from the pandemic. She is the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point.

Kansas City-area restaurants welcome relaxed COVID-19 rules

Kansas City, Missouri-area restaurants got a taste of freedom Friday as the city’s revised COVID-19 emergency order went into effect. Year-long capacity restrictions and social-distancing requirements are now gone, giving restaurant owners more freedom to seat more people.

Restaurant owners said they are excited to see the number of customers slowly get back to normal.

Meat prices soar for barbecue restaurants in Kansas City

Supply chain issues and shortages in workers, some caused in part due to the pandemic, are causing meat prices in the U.S. to nearly double. That's pushing on Kansas City barbecue restaurant budgets in a year where things are already tight.

Canada may use vaccine passports at US border crossings

Canada's top health official has indicated that the country may institute a vaccine passport program for Canadians planning to leave the country. It’s unclear how the policy would impact the border crossings between the U.S. and Canada, but the conversation is underway.

The talk about the passport comes as the disparity between vaccine availability and vaccination rate grows between the two North American countries.

