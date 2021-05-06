Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are treating 29 patients for COVID-19.

Twenty of those have active infections, 7 of whom are in the intensive care unit and all on ventilators.

Nine patients are in the hospital recovering.

Thursday, the doctors talked about mental health in children during the pandemic.

They encouraged parents to have open and frank conversations with their child about their mental health, and have a plan in place if their child says they are thinking about suicide.

Kansas City metro doctors address COVID-19 herd immunity questions

Doctors says herd immunity will likely come on the backs of younger people getting vaccinated .

To reach herd immunity, a city needs more than 70% of its population to be vaccinated.

In Kansas City, around 30% of the population is vaccinated. With vaccinations of younger teens on the horizon, that number could creep up.

'Spiraled out of control': Why the pandemic is still impacting supply chains

Local economic experts say the COVID-19 pandemic knocked the supply-and-demand balance off kilter .

As production stopped worldwide, consumers continued to buy product. Now, that's put a strain on manufacturers' "inventory buffers," and whatever is being made, is being immediately consumed.

Some are hopeful producers will be able to build inventory buffers back up in some amount of time, but others are less optimistic about returning to "normal."

Several parents file lawsuit against Olathe, Blue Valley school districts challenging mask mandates

Parents who challenged mask mandates in the Olathe and Blue Valley school districts have filed a civil lawsuit to make their case.

Under new Kansas law, parents can challenge schools' mask mandates, and the boards of education are required to hold a hearing on the matter each time.

If the districts decide to dismiss the parents' challenges, they are allowed to file suit to try to change the mandates.

