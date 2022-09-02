Kansas City Health Department to offer updated COVID-19 booster shots soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department said it expects to receive a shipment of the updated COVID-19 booster shots soon.

On Thursday, officials with the Center for Disease Control endorsed the updated shots . The boosters are meant to target the Omicron variant.

In a tweet, the department said it expects to receive the updated shots the week of Sept. 12.

In the meantime, the department said it's currently not offering the booster shots since the original booster shot is no longer authorized.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a website where people can track what health departments have ordered the updated shots across the state.

