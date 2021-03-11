Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library buildings to reopen March 22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public Library will reopen its buildings on March 22.

All of the KCK Public Libraries have been closed, except for curbside pickup services since June 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Most services will be available, though safety guidelines will be in place.

Customers who pass a temperature check at the entrance will be allowed 30 minutes to browse materials, seek assistance from staff, and use the computers, according to a press release. They also will be required to wear a mask.

The number of people allowed inside a library will vary based on building capacity.

The Main Library, South Branch Library, and West Wyandotte Library buildings will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

The Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Schlagle building will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and every third Saturday.

The Turner Community Library will continue to offer curbside-only services because it is a smaller space.