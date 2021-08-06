Kansas City Medical Society calls for residents to receive COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after issuing public support for universal masking , the Kansas City Medical Society urged people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The society said in a statement released Friday that the vaccine “has proven to be safe and effective.”

“Today, unvaccinated individuals comprise the overwhelming majority of patients being hospitalized with COVID‐19,” the statement said. “Experts advise that getting vaccinated remains everyone’s best protection—and our society’s most effective path out of the pandemic.”

A recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study determined that people who are not vaccinated are twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus.

Those with questions about vaccines should speak with their doctor, according to the statement.