Kansas City, Missouri, businesses prepare for indoor mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will announce Wednesday morning the city will undergo another indoor mask mandate.

The decision, he said, comes after discussions with regional and national health leaders as the COVID-19 delta variant is leading to a rise in cases. Meanwhile, area businesses are bracing for the mandate.

"We're going to comply with that," said Rhonda Cavner co-owner Roca Salon and Spa.

Cavner told KSHB 41 News that Tuesday was their busiest day since last May.

"Maybe we are going to have a shut down and people [are] thinking about, 'Maybe I should get my hair done,'" she said.

During the last mask mandate, Cavner said the majority of clients complied.

"We only lost two clients," Cavner said, "and I don’t know if they’ve come back, but two people didn’t want to wear a mask – sorry, we can’t service you."

Other businesses also are prepared for another indoor mask mandate.

"Right now, we're threatening to have a mask mandate," Jason Ashman, Kansas City Barbell owner, said. "Which, it is what it is, I'm not really a fan of it, but it can all be prevented."

Ashman told KSHB 41 News that during the first mask mandate, everyone complied and they even made their own masks to hand out to clients.

"For those who don't want small businesses closed, who want to live a normal life, it's as simple as getting the vaccine, taking care of your health as much as possible, slowing the thing down and getting back to normal," he said.

Over at Westport Cafe, they've adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as adding some outdoor seating, vaccinating all of their staff and now shifting again.

"If they have to bring back the mask mandate, we will adapt again," said Romain Monnoyeur, chef and co-owner of Westport Cafe.

Adapting is key, as the city prepares for another indoor mask mandate.

"It's a tough one, I wouldn't want to be in the mayor's shoes," Cavner said.