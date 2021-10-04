Kansas City, Missouri City Council members could start to unwind parts of mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council could take a step toward relaxing the city’s mask mandates during meetings this week.

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee will review two separate ordinances during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

One ordinance would extend the city’s current ordinance, which requires masking in many indoor settings regardless of the vaccination status of the person, through Nov. 6

The second ordinance would shift the city’s policy to apply only to people in public/private school settings or on school transportation.

The city’s current mask mandate expires on Oct. 7.