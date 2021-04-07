Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department offering vaccines at 3 clinics

Clinics run Tuesday through Friday
Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 14:35:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department announced Wednesday plans to offer vaccines at three clinics on Tuesday's through Friday's.

The clinics will from 9:30 a.m. to noon and `1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be located at three different locations throughout the city:

  • Smith-Hale Middle School, 9010A Old Santa Fe Road
  • Former Gen-X store, 3100 Prospect Avenue
  • Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway

People can get register for the vaccines on the Kansas City COVID-19 information website.

For those who don't have access to the internet, clinic staff will accommodate a limited number of walk-in vaccinations.

The clinics will facilitate Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

