Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says state-level health order legislation 'unhelpful'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s important for Kansas City, Missouri, leaders to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance when considering whether or not to reinstate a mask mandate, according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.

However, he said some legislative changes at the state level are “unhelpful to actually respond to crises.”

“I've been exceedingly disappointed by some of the discussions by statewide officials in Missouri ... saying this is in some way being drummed up by public health experts and physicians,” Lucas said. “Nothing can be further from the truth.”

We are watching CDC guidance, as we have throughout the pandemic. Kansas City will review and provide any updates soon, with a focus on the safety and health of all in our region. The increasing infection rate in our state and area is a substantial public health concern. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 27, 2021

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed in June a bill that limits local jurisdictions in their ability to issue pandemic-related public health orders for more than 30 days in a six-month period under a state of emergency.

The CDC adjusted its COVID-19 recommendations Tuesday , now stating that everyone in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks — regardless of vaccination status — in indoor school settings.

It also recommended that all individuals who are in areas where virus cases are surging wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status.

Kansas City, Missouri, has collaborated with neighboring jurisdictions regarding COVID-19 protocols, and Lucas said officials will “make sure” to reach out again.

“I appreciate the CDC taking this step,” Lucas said. “It's a lot easier to act with them than outside of them. Then we'll look to act in response as soon as possible. I will note that most of our orders thus far have been mayoral orders.

“With the legal changes we may look to have city council actions. Those are all things we'll try to review.”

Lucas said he planned to talk to the city’s health director Tuesday afternoon.