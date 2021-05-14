Kansas City, Missouri, to rescind COVID-19 mask order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, will rescind its COVID-19 mask order at noon Friday, aligning with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced in a press release Thursday night that the decision was made with the city’s health director.

“While welcome, today’s CDC guidance creates confusion with Kansas City’s order. Throughout the pandemic we have endeavored to ensure clarity and effective public health guidance for Kansas Citians and, importantly, our businesses. Staff at many establishments have been subject to harassment based on upholding our orders and we will not force them to do so further where our regulators cannot reasonably tell between those vaccinated or not at an establishment, and where our guidance may conflict with the CDC. We have followed CDC guidance throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so today.”

Lucas said he could not “in good faith” impose an order that would be “impossible” for businesses to follow or enforce.

The city’s most recent order allowed residents to be maskless outdoors and allowed unvaccinated individuals to be maskless indoors with those who are vaccinated.