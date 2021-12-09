Kansas City Public Library receives Communities for Immunity award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library has received a Communities for Immunity award for its work to increase vaccine confidence in the area.

The award comes with $79,935 to help support "increased communication to patrons living in neighborhoods with lower vaccination rates, as well as more information about the COVID-19 vaccine to those in the community for whom English is not their primary language," according to a KCPL release.

Communities for Immunity specifically provides awards to museums and libraries that are trying to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence in their communities.

The Kansas City Public Library hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with KC CARE Health Center, and three library locations have surpassed 1,000 vaccinations administered.

KC CARE will continue to hold clinics at Kansas City Public Library locations through February 2022.

Clinics are offered every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plaza Branch, Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waldo Branch and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North-East Branch.