Kansas City Royals to participate in 'Vaccinate at the Plate' vaccine incentive program

Tyler Navas
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 13:55:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans have a chance to get free tickets a game through a vaccine incentive program.

Major League Baseball announced the “Vaccinate at the Plate” effort Friday.

Throughout June, each of the MLB’s 30 clubs will partner with a local health care provider or national pharmacy to help unvaccinated fans receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

MLB said unvaccinated fans who get the vaccine will get free tickets to a game.

The Royals are still working out the details of their event, the club told 41 Action News.

They hope to release more information early next week.

