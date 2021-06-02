Kansas City VA Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some children between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

Beginning Thursday, those who are veteran caregivers or CHAMPVA beneficiaries can visit the Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave., between 3 and 7 p.m. for the vaccine.

“The KCVA is honored to expand its offering of the COVID-19 vaccine to the adolescents who care for Veterans under this new expanded authority,” KCVA Medical Center Director David Isaacks said in a news release. “We look forward to helping our community move forward in this effort.”

After the initial rollout, children in the 12-17 age group will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine by scheduling an appointment or a walk-in.

For more information, call 816-922-2619.