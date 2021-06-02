Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas City VA Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 15:55:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some children between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

Beginning Thursday, those who are veteran caregivers or CHAMPVA beneficiaries can visit the Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave., between 3 and 7 p.m. for the vaccine.

“The KCVA is honored to expand its offering of the COVID-19 vaccine to the adolescents who care for Veterans under this new expanded authority,” KCVA Medical Center Director David Isaacks said in a news release. “We look forward to helping our community move forward in this effort.”

After the initial rollout, children in the 12-17 age group will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine by scheduling an appointment or a walk-in.

For more information, call 816-922-2619.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update