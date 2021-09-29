Kansas City VA Medical Center will offer COVID-19 booster shots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced Wednesday that it will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters following federal guidance.

The KCVA said their decision to offer the boosters follows the Food and Drug Administration's authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, according to a release.

This announcement comes after both Kansas and Missouri updated their state standing orders to allow county health departments to administer the boosters to eligible individuals. Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated their guidance last Friday, while the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services updated theirs Monday afternoon.

Veterans, who meet the eligibility criteria and previously received the Pfizer two-dose shot sequence at least six months ago, can ask for a booster during a regular clinic visit or during a walk-in vaccine clinic event.

The clinics scheduled at the Hall of Heroes Linwood campus main hospital are:



Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KCVA will also offer boosters at their previously scheduled drive-thru flu vaccine clinics at the Linwood campus:



Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinics are open to veterans, CHAMPVA recipients, veterans' spouses and caregivers.