Platte County 'not yet able' to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters, awaits state order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department tweeted Monday that it is "not yet able to offer" the COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots.

The health department operates "under standing orders from the Missouri Department of Health [and Senior Services]," the health department said on social media. "As soon as the state order is updated, we will be able to offer the boosters."

The Jackson County Health Department, Cass County Health Department and Clay County Public Health Center also said they are awaiting state guidance before administering a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Like Platte County, we are also waiting for the standing orders through Missouri DHSS to be updated before administering COVID-19 booster shots for all newly eligible individuals. We anticipate that the update to guidance will occur in the next day or two," Cass County Health Department Assistant Director Sarah Czech said via email to KSHB 41 News.

Jackson County said it's currently only able to provide the COVID-19 booster to immunocompromised individuals.

"We are waiting on standing orders from the state of Missouri to begin administering booster doses to the groups announced on Friday," Jackson County Health Department Communications Coordinator Mariah Cox said. "At this time, we are only offering third doses to immunocompromised individuals."

Clay County Public Health Communications Specialist Kelsey Neth also said they are only offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals.

The current state order allows moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in August. The department has yet to amend its standing order for Pfizer booster shots.

An email seeking clarification to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have yet to be returned.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that Kansas would follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and authorize additional Pfizer booster shots for eligible Kansans.