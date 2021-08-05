Kansas City Zoo plans to vaccinate some animals against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday plans to begin vaccinating some of its animals against COVID-19.

Zoo animals set to receive the vaccine include chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas, lions, tigers, cheetahs and leopards.

The zoo joins more than two dozen zoos across the country in taking steps to keep vulnerable animals and zoo staff safe from COVID-19.

A zoo spokesperson said animals will receive the Zoetis vaccine, which is only for use with animals and does not affect the supply of vaccines for humans.

Our animal care specialists continue to wear appropriate PPE when working around these animals and taking additional preventative measures to reduce any potential exposure,” the zoo said in a release. “Though there have been COVID- 19 cases involving animals at other accredited zoos, there have not been any in Kansas City.

“Our veterinarians will continue to review the research as it is available and then determine whether to vaccinate other animals."

As part of the Kansas City, Missouri, mask mandate that took effect on Aug. 2, visitors to the zoo are required to wear masks in all indoor exhibits and spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

