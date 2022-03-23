Kansas Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites in Johnson County to close next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will close its COVID-19 testing sites next week in Johnson County.

Testing will be available until 6 p.m. March 31 at the state's testing locations at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd. in Overland Park and the Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave. in Leawood.

The two sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until closing.

The Johnson County Department of Heath and Environment will still offer drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at its Sunset Office Building, 11811 Sunset Drive in Olathe.