Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly requires state employees, visitors to mask

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday she plans to require state employees and visitors to state buildings to wear a face mask.

The announcement comes as many counties in Kansas face an increase in COVID-19 case due to the faster-spreading delta variant, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new guidance that anyone older than 2 needs to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Kelly urged those who are unvaccinated to get the shot and thanked those who have already done so.

Kelly called the reinstated mask guidance a "self-inflicted" problem" that she takes no enjoyment in implementing.

The governor said her administration will announce guidance for schools later this week.

Kelly's mandate goes into effect Monday, Aug. 2.

