Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly sends state National Guard to help COVID-19 response

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Laura Kelly
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:24:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that she deployed 80 state National Guard members to support the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's testing sites.

The guard members are also expected to help with the shipment and delivery of personal protective equipment across the state.

“We are at an inflection point with the omicron variant, and the strain on our hospitals is taking a toll on our health care workers and patients – all while the virus continues to spread rapidly through our communities,”Kelly said in a release from her office. “The majority of hospital patients are unvaccinated. Please do your part by getting vaccinated and boosted today.”

Those assisting in the effort will be on federal orders to help for 31 days.

"We are seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases across the state, causing staffing shortages and hospitals to reach capacity," Acting KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. "With the increased demand for COVID-19 tests, the support from the Kansas National Guard will help provide the manpower to ensure that free and timely testing is available to Kansans."

Since Wednesday, Kansas reported 20,806 new cases of COVID-19, 29 new deaths and 92 new hospitalizations, according to the release.


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!