Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly sends state National Guard to help COVID-19 response

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that she deployed 80 state National Guard members to support the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's testing sites.

The guard members are also expected to help with the shipment and delivery of personal protective equipment across the state.

“We are at an inflection point with the omicron variant, and the strain on our hospitals is taking a toll on our health care workers and patients – all while the virus continues to spread rapidly through our communities,”Kelly said in a release from her office. “The majority of hospital patients are unvaccinated. Please do your part by getting vaccinated and boosted today.”

Those assisting in the effort will be on federal orders to help for 31 days.

"We are seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases across the state, causing staffing shortages and hospitals to reach capacity," Acting KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. "With the increased demand for COVID-19 tests, the support from the Kansas National Guard will help provide the manpower to ensure that free and timely testing is available to Kansans."

Since Wednesday, Kansas reported 20,806 new cases of COVID-19, 29 new deaths and 92 new hospitalizations, according to the release.