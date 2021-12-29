Kansas governor orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has directed all flags in the state be flown at half-staff to honor those who've lost their lives to COVID-19.

To date, 7,001 Kansans have lost their lives in the state to the virus.

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Kelly said in a press release. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Flags across the state will be at half-staff from Wednesday through Friday.