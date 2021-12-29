Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas governor orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sarah Plake/KSHB
Kansas State Capitol.
Kansas State Capitol .jpg
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 13:09:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has directed all flags in the state be flown at half-staff to honor those who've lost their lives to COVID-19.

To date, 7,001 Kansans have lost their lives in the state to the virus.

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Kelly said in a press release. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Flags across the state will be at half-staff from Wednesday through Friday.

Kelly also previously ordered flags at half-staff in September when 6,024 people in the state had lost their lives to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7