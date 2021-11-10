Watch
Kansas governor to get COVID test after lawmaker's infection

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Laura Kelly
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:13:01-05

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test Wednesday after a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive.

Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman said the governor planned to take the test Wednesday afternoon even though she's had no symptoms and likely is not infected. Kelly was vaccinated against COVID-19 and is set to get a booster shot later this week.

Coleman said the governor decided to take the test after learning that the lawmaker who tested positive attended a news conference Monday at a north Topeka grocery. Kelly held the event to announce a proposal for eliminating the state's sales tax on food.

Kelly was masked during most of the event and when she was interacting with lawmakers, reporters and shoppers.

The governor tested negative for COVID-19 in August 2020 after Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. disclosed that he'd been hospitalized for an infection about two weeks before a meeting of Kelly and legislative leaders. Ryckman said a doctor had cleared him to attend the meeting.

