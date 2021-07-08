Watch
Kansas health officials cite summer camps as COVID clusters

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE: Students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan. on the first day of in-person learning Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The district was one of the last in the state to return to the classroom after going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:01:06-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — Health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a summer camp in Butler County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday.

Thirteen cases were reported in the last two weeks and 23 cases have been reported overall at the AGK Ministries summer camp at the Wheat State Retreat Center near Maize held between June 21 and June 25, the KDHE reported.

State and Butler County health officials are investigating and are urging anyone who attended the camp to be tested for the virus.

The camp is one of four camps listed by the state on Thursday as a COVID cluster locations based on cases in the last 14 days.

The others are Christ the King Summer Camp and Early Education Center in Topeka, with nine cases; Moana Camp in Overland Park, with five cases; and West Central Christian Service Camp in the Johnson County town of Missouri, with seven cases.

