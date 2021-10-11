Kansas hospital systems receive funding to retain workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas hospital systems in the Kansas City area are receiving a portion of a $50 million fund to help retain hospital workers.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement Monday morning. The funding can be used by certain facilities for premium pay as outlined in the American Rescue Plan Act or to fund programs specifically designed to retain during and support personnel.
The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, received the largest allocation, receiving nearly $5.5 million.
Other area health systems to receive allocations:
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission: $2.5 million
- Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas: $206,900
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health: $704,000
- Miami County Medical Center, Inc: $155,200
- Menorah Medical Center: $833,000
- Olathe Health: $1.4 million
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center: $1.6 million
- Providence Medical Center: $1.8 million
- Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth: $230,800
- Saint Luke’s South Hospital: $640,700
“This $50 million will help us retain and attract more frontline hospital workers as we continue to fight his virus,” Kelly said in the release. “For over 18 months, our health care workers have risked their lives every day to protect Kansans from COVID-19 - it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the support they need to continue.
“In the meantime, I encourage all Kansans to do their part to beat this virus by getting vaccinated immediately.”