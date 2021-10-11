Kansas hospital systems receive funding to retain workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas hospital systems in the Kansas City area are receiving a portion of a $50 million fund to help retain hospital workers.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement Monday morning. The funding can be used by certain facilities for premium pay as outlined in the American Rescue Plan Act or to fund programs specifically designed to retain during and support personnel.

The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, received the largest allocation, receiving nearly $5.5 million.

Other area health systems to receive allocations:



AdventHealth Shawnee Mission: $2.5 million

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas: $206,900

Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health: $704,000

Miami County Medical Center, Inc: $155,200

Menorah Medical Center: $833,000

Olathe Health: $1.4 million

Overland Park Regional Medical Center: $1.6 million

Providence Medical Center: $1.8 million

Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth: $230,800

Saint Luke’s South Hospital: $640,700

“This $50 million will help us retain and attract more frontline hospital workers as we continue to fight his virus,” Kelly said in the release. “For over 18 months, our health care workers have risked their lives every day to protect Kansans from COVID-19 - it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the support they need to continue.

“In the meantime, I encourage all Kansans to do their part to beat this virus by getting vaccinated immediately.”