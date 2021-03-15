Kansas moving to phases 3, 4 of vaccine distribution next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 3 or Phase 4 of the state’s distribution plan can receive their shot beginning Monday, March 22.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the state is able to combine the two phases into one due to increased vaccine supply promised by the Biden administration.

Phase 3 includes two groups: those ages 16 to 64 with serious medical conditions that increase their risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and critical infrastructure workers who can’t work remotely.

Phase 4 includes those ages 16 to 64 with other medical conditions that increase their risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

Since the differences in the phases were very nuanced, Kelly said the state was comfortable collapsing the two into one.

The two new phases add around 600,000 Kansans to eligibility for the vaccine.

“I know we are all ready to resume our pre-pandemic lives, and we’re getting close,” Kelly said.

She noted that the biggest barrier the state has faced in its vaccinations has been supply.

But with increased vaccine shipments expected from the federal government in two weeks’ time, Kelly said she anticipates Phase 3 and Phase 4 will be done with vaccinations by late April.

The state will then be free to move on to Phase 5, its lowest-risk residents, and meet President Joe Biden’s May 1 deadline for all adults to be vaccine-eligible.

The state plans to activate more vaccine providers and mass vaccination clinics statewide.

To check vaccine availability, residents are encouraged to go to kansasvaccine.gov and select the “Find My Vaccine” mapping tool.

You can also check our COVID-19 vaccine planner for information on both sides of the state line.

