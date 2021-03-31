Kansas offers no-cost COVID-19 testing through 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 testing will be available at no cost to Kansans through the end of 2021.

Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement Wednesday that, while more than 800,000 Kansans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, testing “is still a critical and necessary tool.”

“Accelerating vaccinations and increasing testing in tandem will help save lives and keep schools and businesses open,” Kelly said. “It’s how we get back to normal.”

More than 3.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kansas through Wednesday and more than 1.3 million residents have had at least one test, the release said.