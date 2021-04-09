Watch
Kansas opens up $16B in grants for venue operators hit by pandemic

Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 17:32:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many venue operators across Kansas, the economic ruin caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is hard not to see.

Venues closed as concerts, family events, movies, games and other events were either cancelled, postponed or operated at reduced capacity.

In an effort to help those operators come out of the pandemic in good shape, the Small Business Administration has launched the Shuttered Venue Operator Grants program.

On Friday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the program could open up $16 billion for Kansas operators.

According to details from the governor’s office, eligible operators can receive a grant equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue from 2019. Total individual grant amounts would be capped at $10 million.

The following types of locations are eligible if they were in operation as of Feb. 29, 2020:

  • Live venue operators or promoters
  • Theatrical producers
  • Live performing arts organization operators
  • Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums
  • Motion picture theater operators
  • Previously mentioned venues with fixed seating
  • Talent representatives
  • Owners of eligible business entities

Of the total $16 billion program, $2 billion is earmarked specifically for operators with less than 50 full-time employees.

Congress authorized the program in December.

“Kansas venues are an integral part of our history, our culture and our communities,” Kelly said in a release. “I strongly support the SBA’s efforts to aid these important local businesses.

“These grants will ensure venues emerge from the pandemic with the resources they need, and I encourage all Kansas venues that are eligible to apply for the program," Kelly said.

More information about the program is available on SBA’s website.

