Kansas plan on COVID mandates struggles to gain GOP support

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, left, R-Andover, makes a point during a meeting of GOP senators as Majority Leader Larry Alley, right, R-Winfield, watches, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Masterson is pushing a proposal to provide unemployment benefits to workers who lose their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:08:28-05

TOPEKA, Kan. — Conservative Kansas legislators are struggling to build support among Republicans for a proposal to provide unemployment benefits to workers who lose their jobs for refusing COVID-19 vaccines.

The GOP-controlled Legislature opened a special session Monday.

The measure on unemployment is tied to another proposal to make it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Both are responses to vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden covering more than 100 million American workers.

Critics fear the unemployment proposal could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Supporters say the measure on religious exemptions would prevent that, and the House voted 78-40 to approve a bill without the unemployment proposal.

