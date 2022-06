KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids announced Monday she tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today, I tested positive for COVID-19," Davids posted on Twitter. "I'm going to follow CDC guidance and isolate at home for the next few days. I look forward to getting back in action soon (and I urge you to get your vaccine + booster if you haven't already!"

Davids, a Democrat, represents the 3rd Congressional District in Kansas.

The district includes Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

