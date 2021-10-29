Kansas reports fifth child death from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas health officials are reporting a fifth child has died from COVID-19 in the state.

The health department said the child was in the 10 to 17 age group but no other details were provided, including when the death occurred.

The health department reported Wednesday the state has recorded 5,807 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, including 1,460 children.

Kansas also has seen 249 new hospitalizations, including seven children, in the last week.

Another 160 deaths were recorded in the last week but that includes health officials recording death records from the past several months.