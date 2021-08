KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wellington School District, located south of Wichita, is closing temporarily due to COVID-19.

The Sumner County Health Department and the district have deemed three of the district's six buildings as COVID-19 outbreak schools.

All schools will be closed and extracurricular activities suspended.

The closure began Friday and students will return to class on Sept. 7.

Upon return, the district will have to make adjustments to the learning schedule.