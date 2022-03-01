Kansas State University ending mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University is removing its mask requirement for all campuses.

The change will go into effect Wednesday, March 2.

Wearing a face mask will still be strongly encouraged indoors, just not required.

K-State made the decision based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newest guidance, which looks at COVID-19 case rates and hospital availability in each community to determine the need for masking.

All of the university's campuses are in counties that fall under medium risk levels, meaning face masks are not required.

Mask requirements are still in effect for university shuttles because of federal transportation policy.