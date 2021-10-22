Kansas State University to require vaccinations for all employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University will now require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

According to the university, the Kansas Board of Regents issued guidance stating that President Joe Biden's executive order that all federal employees be vaccinated applies to research universities.

Because of the guidance, K-State will require all employees to receive the vaccine, whether or not they work on federal contracts.

University officials said K-State works on more than 275 federal contracts and agreements.

The vaccine requirement will also apply to students who are employed by the university.

The deadline for full vaccination against COVID-19 is Dec. 8. Failure to meet the deadline or to receive an exemption will result in being prohibited from working.

Anyone looking for more information can read the university's news release.