Kansas to move to Phase 5 of vaccine distribution plan Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning Monday, March 29, all Kansans who are 16 or older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday.

The state, which is currently in Phase 3 and 4 of its vaccine distribution plan, will move to Phase 5, which is the final phase in the plan.

“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Kelly said in a press release. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”

With the move, Kansas joins Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia in making the vaccine available to all adults in a state.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine can look for an appointment on the state's Vaccine Finder .