Kansas to require COVID-19 testing at adult-care facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas adult-care facilities now are required to test staff and patients for COVID-19.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday directed Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary, to issue a health order for the testing.

“We have a responsibility to protect Kansans most vulnerable to COVID-19 – and that includes those working and living in adult-care homes, which have been some of the hardest-hit populations,” Kelly said in a news release. “While we work to get Kansans vaccinated – we’ll continue to take these commonsense measures to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Under the order, staff members at the facilities will not be required to be tested.

Visitation policies are not affected, the release stated.