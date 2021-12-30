Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas updates COVID-19 safety guidelines to match CDC

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 14:45:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will recommend following updated Centers for Disease Control guidance on COVID-19 quarantine and isolation procedures.

On Monday, the CDC shortened the recommended isolation time for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to five for those who are asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic patients exposed to someone with COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or due for a vaccine booster are now also recommended to quarantine for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days.

The CDC says those who have received a booster and are exposed no longer need to quarantine.

Missouri announced on Tuesday it would also update guidelines to follow CDC recommendations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7