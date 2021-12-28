Missouri to adopt new CDC guidelines on COVID-19 quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state plans to adopt the new Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidance .

On Monday, the CDC shortened the recommended isolation time for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to five.

Those exposed to someone with COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or due for a vaccine booster are now also recommended to quarantine for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days.

The CDC says those who have received a booster and are exposed no longer need to quarantine.

Missouri will now recommend the updated quarantine and isolation periods.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the department is currently assessing the CDC guidelines.

“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is evaluating the Center for Disease and Prevention’s (CDC) updated isolation and quarantine guidance and what it means for Kansans," KDHE Spokesperson Matt Lara said.