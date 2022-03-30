Kauffman Center adjusts COVID-19 policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or masks to be worn by the audience, unless required by a performing arts organization, starting April 4.

Any scheduled performances before April 4 will still require proof of vaccination and masks to be worn in the Kauffman Center.

Those attending a performance can view masking requirements for that show online or by contacting contact@kauffmancenter.org .

The organization said in a release that audience members are still encouraged to wear face masks in the building and it will continue to monitor the "COVID health situation in our area" and will respond accordingly.