Kauffman Center to require proof of vaccination for all guests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend performances.

Masks will also be required regardless of vaccination status inside the building for all people.

The change will go into effect on Sept. 6.

It includes performances by the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Harriman-Jewell Series.

Because of the vaccination requirement, the performing arts center also will not allow children under 12 (who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccination at this time) and any unvaccinated guests, event staff or volunteers in the building.

More information can be found at the Kauffman Center website.

