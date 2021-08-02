Watch
KC Improv Company to require vaccination to attend shows, classes

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:16:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another business in the Kansas City area will now require customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering its establishment.

KC Improv Company told KSHB 41 News on Monday that beginning this weekend, those who aren't vaccinated won't be able to attend shows or classes.

On Sunday, Woody's KC and Hamburger Mary's Kansas City both announced they wouldn't allow unvaccinated customers in their businesses beginning Tuesday.

The announcement from the businesses comes as an indoor mask mandate went into effect on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

